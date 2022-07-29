The exclusive, top-secret all-white dinner party, Le Dîner en Blanc, is coming back to Calgary next month.

Guests will dine, drink, and dance under the night sky at Le Dîner en Blanc’s new secret location on August 27.

This event is the perfect excuse to dress up, meet new friends and reconnect with old ones.

There are three phases when it comes to participation – the first phase is for members who have participated in the past, the second is for new members referred by phase one attendees, and phase three is for those on the waiting list.

People can sign up now via the register tab on the official site. Its location will only be revealed at the last minute and guests will have assigned departure locations where they will meet a Dîner en Blanc volunteer.

As Le Dîner en Blanc is a unique event, guests must stay true to tradition and follow a few rules such as dressing elegantly and in white from head to toe, bringing a table, two white chairs, and a white tablecloth, including a picnic basket with fine food and proper dinnerware.

Guests have the option to purchase a catered picnic basket that can be picked up on-site, too. It must be reserved online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s online store.

As for drinks, guests cannot bring their own alcohol but if they want some wine or champagne, it must be reserved online. Non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.

It’s important to note that guests must leave with all their belongings, leftovers, and litter once the event has ended.

If you’re lucky enough to grab seats at this exclusive event, there are a number of different ways to get to the secret location on the day, which is half the fun.

If you’re taking transit, you can meet at the Anderson LRT Station Parking Lot or the McMahon Stadium Parking Lot, and if you’re walking over in a parade of white, you’ll be guided from either the East Village Playground or the MAIN Parking Lot at 750 9th Avenue SE.

You won’t want to miss out on this event. Calgary is one of over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world that host Diner en Blanc events.

Le Dîner en Blanc

When: August 27, 2022

Where: Secret location

Price: Starting at $86

