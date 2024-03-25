FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Jon Smith Subs is hosting a huge grand opening at its new location in Airdrie

Mar 25 2024, 6:22 pm
Courtesy of Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs is celebrating the opening of its brand-new location in Airdrie with an entire week of sweet deals.

The Florida-based sandwich chain will be showcasing its enormous subs and handhelds at its new location at 30 Market Boulevard SE from April 1.

Diners at Jon Smith Subs will be able to try its legendary subs, such as the “Steak Bomb,” which features sirloin steak, bacon, provolone, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

Other top picks include the “Gator,” a combo of sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions, and provolone drenched in swamp sauce and topped with bacon bits.

As well as some stacked subs, Jon Smith Subs also serves up fresh salads, made-to-order fries, and a new breakfast menu to boot.

To celebrate its grand opening, Jon Smith Subs will be holding a week-long extravaganza of deals, including buy-one-get-one-free offers, sub day, two can dine for $24.99, $4 beer, and kids eat free specials.

The Airdrie spot is Jon Smith Subs’ third in Alberta. It has existing outposts in Calgary and Sherwood Park, and a newly opened location in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Jon Smith Subs

Address: 30 Market Boulevard SE #107, Airdrie

Instagram

