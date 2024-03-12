FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Closings

Polar Bear Kitchen has permanently closed its doors

Mar 12 2024, 6:45 pm
Polar Bear Kitchen has permanently closed its doors
KUNG MIN JU/Shutterstock

Polar Bear Kitchen, a popular Chinese restaurant in Calgary’s Chinatown, appears to have quietly shuttered.

The spot in Dragon City Mall has yet to announce the closure on its website but has been listed as permanently closed on Google.

The restaurant offered a wide range of dishes for lunches and dinners, including soups, rice and noodles, and Taiwanese-style crispy chicken.

With traditional Chinese healthy soups packed full of vegetables and protein — including stewed chicken and pork ribs, its signature braised pork on rice, and Japanese-style curry chicken — it was the perfect spot to grab comfort food at an affordable price.

While Chinatown is still home to plenty of delicious spots to eat, Polar Bear Kitchen will be missed.

Polar Bear Kitchen

Address: Dragon City Mall – 328 Centre Street S Unit 170, Calgary

