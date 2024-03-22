Calgary Momo House is opening its second location today

One of Calgary’s most loved restaurants has been gearing up to open its brand-new location, and the big day is finally here.

Calgary Momo House is opening its second location in the city’s northwest on March 22, and at Dished, we simply could not wait to check it out.

If you’re unfamiliar, Calgary Momo House specializes in authentic Nepalese cuisine, bringing flavours commonly found in the Himalayas, spearheaded by Chef Prakash.

Not only is the restaurant beloved by Calgarians, but it also has some pretty famous fans, namely the one and only Guy Fieri. In fact, the restaurant’s OG location and Chef Prakash were recently on an episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Stepping inside the new space on Crowfoot Crescent, it was immediately cozy and inviting, with greenery on the walls and decor that reflects its Himalayan roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

While the Mayor of Flavourtown had already given Calgary Momo House his seal of approval, we had some pretty high expectations for the food, and it did not disappoint.

The menu offers everything, including its specialty momos, a type of Nepalese dumpling that can be served fried, steamed, or on a bed of sauce. It also has plenty of curries, Nepali thali and chow mein.

A must-order for spice lovers is the Timur Momo, which can be stuffed with chicken, mutton, veggies or paneer. We opted for the chicken, which arrived at the table visibly steaming, but we were willing to risk it all to give them a taste.

The momos were crisp and colourful and while they packed a punch, they were incredibly flavourful and juicy, exactly what you’d want from a dumpling.

The Chatpate was the perfect accompaniment to the spicy momos and a good palate cleanser. The enormous bowl was stacked with a mix of puffed rice, Nepali noodles, tomatoes, onion, cucumber and a touch of citrus.

As momos are the specialty here, we knew we would want to try some more, so for the second round, we opted for the steamed momos stuffed with paneer and veggies. Each bite was soft and chewy in all the right ways.

Another favourite was the Himalayan Butter Chicken, which came served with buttered rice and Himalayan spiced flatbread. It was everything you’d want from a good Butter Chicken, perfectly cooked chicken with tons of cream sauce to mop up.

It’s easy to see why Calgary Momo House is such a hit with Calgarians, and now, even more diners will be able to get a taste.

Calgary Momo House’s second location is open every day from noon to 9 pm.

Address: Unit 410, 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

Instagram