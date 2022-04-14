Best fish and chips in Calgary you should try at least once
On the lookout for the best fish and chips in Calgary?
There’s nothing better than taking a bite out of crunchy, deep-fried, golden batter filled with the most tender and juicy fish.
Whether you want that fish to be haddock, cod, or salmon, there’s a restaurant in Calgary that’ll serve it to you along with a side of chips.
Originally an English dish that has grown in popularity here in Canada, restaurants are now putting their own twists on the classic, and we’re as excited as you to give them all a try.
Here are some of the spots to try the best fish and chips in Calgary.
The British Chippy
The British Chippy recently won Calgary’s Best Fish and Chips contest serving traditional, British-style fish and chips. It uses wild-caught fish and organic potatoes for its fries. Their fish and chips retail for $18.75 with the option for cod or haddock. For an additional $2, you can also substitute the batter being used for a gluten-friendly one.
Address: 2335 162nd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-256-1156
Y93 Sushi Crave Japanese Cafe
If you’re looking for something a bit different, Y93 Sushi Crave Japanese Cafe created a Japanese-inspired fish and chips that led it to win “Calgary’s Best Fish n’ Chip 2021” in the contemporary category. The fish and chips here consist of a perfectly composed selection of fish fried in a crispy-crumb seasoned coating. The dish also comes with tartar sauce with red roe to dip the deep-fried goodness in.
Address: 22 Midlake Boulevard SE Suite 336, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-2822
Joey’s Seafood Restaurants
Joey’s Seafood Restaurants is probably a resto you’ve seen or heard of before. If you’ve never tried their fish and chips, you’re missing out. With multiple locations around Calgary, this eatery serving crisp, flaky, white, sweet fish and crisp french fries will surely satisfy your cravings. If that’s not enough for you, Joey’s also offers an all-you-can-eat every Tuesday.
Address: 9250 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-252-7060
Address: 2120 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-284-4968
Address: 3545, 350 32nd Avenue NE #350, Calgary
Phone: 403-291-5595
Address: 3220 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-249-4445
Address: 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW #620, Calgary
Phone: 403-241-8877
Address:808 Edmonton Trail, Calgary
Phone: 403-475-3645
Twotwo’s Fish and Chips
Twotwo’s Fish and Chips is a joint you can find at the Calgary Farmers’ Market. It coats its battered wild North Atlantic fish in breadcrumbs to ensure extra crispiness with every bite. So if you like your fish and chips extra crispy, you have to check them out.
Address: Calgary Farmers’ Market, 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-880-6924
Pelican Pier – Seafood Restaurant & Fish Market
The Pelican Pier is a restaurant serving lightly battered fish, fresh-cut fries, homemade chowder, sauces, and desserts. Its fish choices include pollock, haddock, cod, halibut and salmon. The price for two pieces of fish with chips is $15.75 and $16.75 for three. While you’re here, you can also purchase a variety of fresh and frozen fish.
Address: 4404 14th Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-289-6100
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Halibut House
If you’re looking for a place that’s a little more budget-friendly, the Halibut House offers fish and chips at a reasonable price. It has a variety of choices for fish including halibut, cod, haddock, and salmon all come lightly battered and served with a large portion of thick-cut fries.
Address: 336 9th Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-230-9021
Mulligan’s at Valley Ridge
Mulligan’s, located in Valley Ridge Golf Club, was given the title of “Highly Recommend Authentic Fish & Chips in YYC” by Culinaire Magazine. The beer-battered Haddock with house-made tartar sauce and creamy slaw retails for $20 for a full order and $15 for a half order.
Address:11618 Valley Ridge Park NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-221-9682
Big Fish & Open Range
Big Fish & Open Range is an intimate eatery and oyster bar serving a variety of classic seafood dishes including fish and chips. The wild rose ale fish and chips, served with lemon caper mayo, retails for $22. You can make a reservation online to dine in. There are also takeout and delivery options.
Address: 1112 Edmonton Trail, Calgary
Phone: 403-277-3403
A1 Cafe
if you’re looking for an incredible tasting, upscale version of the classic Fish and Chips, then A1 is the spot. Perfectly fried with beer-battered cod, triple-cooked chips, crushed peas, and tartar sauce, this is as tasty as you’ll find anywhere.
Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary
Sea Fish N Chips
Sea Fish n’ Chips is a little restaurant located in Mckenzie Towne serving homemade, British-style fish and chips. There are different fish options, including haddock, cod, salmon and halibut. Prices range from $10.95 all the way to $39.95 depending on the number of pieces you get and which type of fish you’re in the mood for.
Address: 45 High Street SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-3474
With files from Jory Oclarino