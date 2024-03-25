National on 8th: Popular beer hall is closed for renovations

A Calgary beer hall that boasts one of the city’s best rooftop patios is currently closed for renovations.

National on 8th, known for its huge selection of beers, bar snacks and one heck of a patio, is being revamped ahead of the summer, so while there may be a few patio-worthy days on the horizon, the bar will be closed to the public.

Luckily, the beer hall is set to reopen on May 11, hopefully right in time for some warmer weather.

Last year, National’s longstanding spot on 10th Avenue was also closed for renovations. It reopened with a brand-new look, arcade games, and karaoke rooms.

While we don’t know quite yet what is in store for the revamped 8th Avenue location, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for details on the reopening.

In the meantime, diners will still be able to visit National’s locations on 10th Avenue, 17th Avenue and Westhills.

Address: #360, 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram