Corner Street Diner offers all-you-can-eat tacos and fries

one Calgary restaurant has some incredible deals throughout the week.

Corner Street Diner has some wild all-you-can-eat offers every week that are guaranteed to make you want to dig out your stretchiest pants.

Diners heading out to the restaurant on Thursdays will be able to indulge in all-you-can-eat tacos, with a choice of fish or beef.

As well as taco offerings, the deal includes endless fries and an unlimited supply of lemonade. The offer is available all day long, so you can dine out to your heart’s content without breaking the bank.

Tacos aren’t the only all-you-can-eat option at the restaurant, either, as fish and chips are the name of the game on Tuesdays and Fridays.

For $26.99, guests can choose from either cod or haddock with an unlimited supply of lemonade to wash it all down.

Address: 2400 Centre Street N #1, Calgary

