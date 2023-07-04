Over 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar this July

Photo radar will be used to enforce speed limits in many communities across Calgary in July.
Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.
Mobile photo radar will be set up this July on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs. Here’s the complete list of communities you’ll find photo radar in this July:
- Albert Park/Radisson Heights
- Altadore
- Alyth Industrial Area
- Beltline
- Brentwood
- Charleswood
- Douglasdale/Douglasglen
- Dover
- Falconridge
- Forest Lawn
- Highwood
- Inglewood
- Lakeview
- Lake Bonavista
- Marlborough
- Panorama
- Rundle
- Skyview Ranch
- Stoney Industrial Park
- Taradale
- Temple
- Whitehorn
Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.
These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.
The speed-on-green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit.
As a reminder, speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit will result in an appearance before a judge.
There have been recent incidents of drivers reaching dangerous speeds on roads in Calgary and across the province.