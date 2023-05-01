Alberta driver caught going nearly 150 km/h over speed limit

RCMP just outside of Edmonton says a driver was caught going nearly 150 km/h over the posted speed limit last month.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP says they were conducting a laser speed operation on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail on April 16 when the incident occurred.

A man driving a black Camaro registered a speed of 246 km/h on the laser operation device in a posted 100 km/h zone, and police say the driver was passing other motorists on the shoulder of the highway.

The 19-year-old driver, a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

They are scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice on May 11, 2023, in Fort Saskatchewan.