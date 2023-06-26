Homicide victim outside of Calgary identified as man from San Francisco Bay Area

RCMP just outside of Calgary have identified a homicide victim that was found in a rural area earlier this month.

Mounties say on June 9 just after 8:30 in the morning, Airdrie Rural RCMP responded to the report of a suspicious death in the area of Range Road 284 and Township Road 264 in Rocky View County.

The body was recovered and an autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on June 13, where it was determined the man was murdered.

On Monday, police revealed that the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jaiteg Singh Waraich, who was last known to be living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California in the fall of 2022.

“RCMP are looking for friends or family in North America, or anyone who has had contact with him in the last year. We are seeking their assistance, as well as the assistance of anyone who may know what led Waraich to the Calgary area,” RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online here or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.