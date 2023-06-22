Alberta driver caught going 106 km/h over speed limit

NewsCrime

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Jun 22 2023, 10:24 pm
A 23-year-old man from Edmonton is facing charges after police say he was driving 106 km/h over the speed limit on an area highway.

On June 14, at 9:45 am, an officer with the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP was doing patrols when he took note of a vehicle travelling at 206 km/h in the posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 15 near Highway 28A, just northeast of Edmonton.

The officer located and arrested the driver, 23-year-old Jose Sebastian of Edmonton, who has been charged with dangerous driving and speeding.

Sebastian was released from custody and is due in Fort Saskatchewan court on July 13.

“RCMP would like to remind motorists of the extreme dangers associated with driving at extreme speeds,” police stated.

“When looking at the totality of the circumstances, police can lay criminal charges for this reckless behaviour.”

This arrest comes days after a fatal crash in Edmonton, where extreme speeds are believed to be a factor.

