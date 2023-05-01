A Calgary driver was caught going over 220 km/h

Calgary Police have caught another driver going well above the speed limit, this time pulling over someone going over 220 km/h.
This incident happened on April 18, when Calgary Police spotted a Dodge Challenger going 224 km/h.
🚔 Throughout April, the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar was focused on speed enforcement. To close out the month, recently we charged a man for dangerous driving while he was travelling more than 120 km/h over the speed limit.
On April 18, 2023, a Dodge Challenger was… pic.twitter.com/UrJ9mu2ui1
It happened on Tsuut’ina Trail SW, where the speed limit is listed at 100 km/h.
Any time someone is stopped going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit, it comes with a mandatory court appearance. In this case, the vehicle was going 114 km/h over the speed limit and the driver was charged with dangerous driving.
Calgary Police say the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
This is quite the way to end April, which saw the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar focus on speed enforcement.
They had a similar incident earlier in the month, when a driver was caught going 194 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
Outside of Calgary, RCMP pulled someone over who was exceeding the speed limit by 150 km/h.