Police seize 1M child exploitation videos and photos, eight Albertans arrested

Eight Albertans have been arrested following a massive bust surrounding child sexual exploitation videos and photos in the province.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation team says the arrests were part of “Operation ICE Storm 5” that occurred over the past three months in Calgary and Coalhurst.

The operation was launched in early April and was focused on those that were sharing and distributing “vast collections of child sexual exploitation materials via peer-to-peer file sharing networks.”

Since the operation started, nearly one million child sexual exploitation photos and videos have been found, with more than 35 computers and electronic devices seized resulting in terabytes of data for forensics technicians to analyze.

At this point of the investigation, investigators do not believe any of the victims are from Alberta, or that any hands-on offences had taken place.

A total of eight suspects were arrested and each face charges of possession of child pornography, access child pornography, and make available child pornography:

Claudio Foglia, 60, of Calgary;

Warren Flemming, 40, of Calgary;

Craig Drumgold, 49, of Calgary;

Tyler Sartison, 54, of Calgary;

Derek Eichele, 59, of Calgary;

Chris Jenkins, 31 of Coalhurst;

Thomas Weatherhead, 51, of Calgary; and

Jesse Carlson-Lepage, 35, of Calgary.

Operation ICE Storm 5 worked with numerous police agencies, including Calgary Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, Canmore RCMP, and Coalhurst RCMP.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact police or cybertip.ca.