A Calgary driver was clocked at 194 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone

Earlier this month, a Calgary driver was caught going over 100 km/hr over the speed limit, with their top speed coming in at 194 km/hr.

On the evening of Sunday, April 9, Calgary Police officers say a Kia Soul was travelling east on Crowchild Trail by Nose Hill Drive in the northwest.

They say they pulled the vehicle over because it was going 194 km/hr. That is 114 km/hr over the posted speed limit of 80.

That is pretty clearly more than your regular old speeding ticket.

Calgary police charged an 18-year-old with dangerous driving. The driver must attend a mandatory court appearance next month.

If you were wondering, speeds of over 50 km/hr result in an appearance in front of a judge.

There have been other situations like this in the past. Just outside of Calgary, a driver reached speeds of almost 300 km/hr.

Police have made speeding a focus while dealing with other issues across the city. Crime has been a major talking point across the city, with a number of problems beyond speeders coming up.

For April, the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar is focusing on speed. They are reminding everyone that one in four drivers involved in fatal collisions was going at an unsafe speed.