6 Calgary-inspired Jack-O-Lantern ideas to try this Halloween

Thanks to social media we have seen people get creative over the years, so here are some Calgary-themed Jack-O-Lantern ideas to help you stand out from the rest.

Of course, if you want some extra motivation, there are some great places to see some cool pumpkin designs in YYC.

Here are six Calgary-inspired Jack-O-Lantern ideas to light up your house (or social media)!

Calgary Tower

This staple of the Calgary skyline would be a perfect addition to your Halloween setup. The simple design makes it a great choice for anyone to carve out, and if you want to get creative, there are a few ways to fancy it up. In honour of the Tower’s constantly changing lights, you could throw some multi-coloured lights in there. Or if you want to go with the standard candle, that works too. The top of the tower is literally just a giant candle.

Big Blue Ring

This one is definitely for the beginners in the audience. Nice and simple, just a big circle. And, if you are running low on time, just draw a big blue circle on the pumpkin with a Sharpie or some other marker.

Mountains

When you think of Calgary, you think of the Rocky Mountains. The great thing about these is you can make them as complex or as simple as you want. If you want to try some different techniques to show the snow, that’s great! If you just want to make a big triangle, that works too!

Blasty

The much-discussed alternate logo of the Calgary Flames is made for Jack-O-Lanterns. What is better than a horse shooting flames out of its nose? There are a lot of details on this one so it should probably be reserved for the more advanced carvers. The regular Flames logo works as well.

Stampeders Logo

For most people, October means Halloween. But for CFL fans it also means the playoffs are right around the corner. Cheer on the Stamps by carving their sprinting horse logo into a pumpkin!

Daily Hive Logo

What? You made it this far, you obviously like us a bit. Even just a nice little “DH” will do. We aren’t picky.