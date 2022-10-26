Cowboys night club just reopened and today it’s launching a new concept – Horror Story: Killer Carnival.

Running October 26 to October 31, the “most legendary nightclub” is celebrating Halloween with “5 Days of Bone Chilling scares and prayers.”

So instead of being “the most fun you can have with your boots on,” it’ll be the most fun you can have with your costume on.

Here are the five events for this Cowboys Horror Story: Killer Carnival:

October 26: Way Back Wicked Wednesday Industry Night

Way Back Wicked Wednesday Industry Night October 27: Blood Thirsty Thursday Student Night

Blood Thirsty Thursday Student Night October 28: Get Your Freaky Friday On

Get Your Freaky Friday On October 29: Killer Carnival

Killer Carnival October 31: Drag Me To H E L L

The Cowboys Music Festival was a major highlight of the Calgary Stampede this year. It also gave us the first hints at the return of the club that has been closed since March 2020. It’s so great it’s back, especially with fun events like this already underway.

Dust those boots off and your best Halloween costume. Visit the website to grab tickets for each night and to find out more information on each event.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves and has missed. The upstairs even has an arcade space now, featuring a larger-than-life Hungry Hungry Hippos, axe throwing, Hyper Pitch, and many games.

Stay tuned for all updates on what other parties, events, and shows this dance hall and club has in the works.

Cowboys Calgary

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram