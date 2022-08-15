The Flames could — and should — bring back Blasty next season

The Calgary Flames are expected to unveil a third jersey for the 2022-23 season, and Blasty could be a prime candidate to return.

The Flames used Blasty, the popular flaming horse-head logo featured on a black jersey, as its “reverse retro” jersey for the 2020-21 season. It was inspired by an original design worn from 1998 to 2006, both as a third jersey and as a primary set at times.

Calgary didn’t have a third jersey in 2021-22 after returning to a traditional red and yellow set, both home and away, with no traces of black.

And the Flames should make Blasty a permanent fixture in the lineup.

Another week, another leak? Possible new Calgary #Flames jersey here. Tag details suggest it’s their new third for 2022—though it does have the full Adidas logo on the back. Identical to their 2021 #ReverseRetro but for inside collar and other details. https://t.co/iztDwo2uwI — icethetics (@icethetics) August 15, 2022

An apparent Blasty jersey updated from the “reverse retro” series has even been listed on Facebook Marketplace and was shared by popular jersey and logo website Icethetics, complete with tags and Adidas’ Primegreen detailing but without the familiar “reverse retro” branding. It was speculated the jersey could be the Flames’ third for the 2022-23 season.

The Facebook jersey in question isn’t the anticipated third for Calgary next year, according to a Daily Hive source.

Still, a return to the ever-popular “reverse retro” design as a third jersey shouldn’t be out of the question. The popular jersey was a hit among fans in making its return two seasons ago.

Another option would include the Flames bringing back its red jersey with black trim, which served as its home setup from 2003 to 2021 in various iterations. A variation of that jersey, however, could be reserved for a sequel to the “reverse retro” program, which will be returning for the 2022-23 season after a reboot by the NHL.