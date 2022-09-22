A huge event lights up Calgary's sky with glowing pumpkins starting tonight

Fall is officially here in Calgary and one of the most unique events of the season is bringing tons of pumpkins and a lot of fun to WinSport.

Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

There are so many cool displays that will light up the IG of anyone who attends.

And what would an event called Pumpkins After Dark be without some pumpkin spice lattes? There are food trucks on-site to fulfill your PSL needs along with some fun pumpkin-based food options as well.

And if you find yourself inspired by the end of the night there are pumpkins available for sale to start your own pumpkin carving journey.

It is a fully accessible event and they space out ticket groups so you don’t have to worry about the paths getting too packed with people getting the perfect social media shots.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here