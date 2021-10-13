Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Ghost hunting can be fun and all, but it’s not for the faint of heart. If you plan to seek out spirits and apparitions in Calgary this October, why not get some help from the professionals and join a ghost tour?

From a historical village to Calgary’s first main street, tales of seeing spooky spirits in windows to a mischievous ghostly monkey, Calgary has a rich haunted past, and there are knowledgeable guides just waiting to share it with you this Halloween.

Find the date, time, and location that works best for you, bring your bravest friend, bundle up, and get ready for some good ghost hunting!

You might also like: Field of Screams returns to Calgary with six haunted houses this month

Visit a haunted underground mall parkade near Calgary this month

9 Calgary-themed Halloween costume ideas

Look no further than these fun, eerie, and informative ghost tours if you’re looking for a spooky guided experience in Calgary this season.

Join a pre-scheduled ghost tour, or book your own private guided experience in Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary. Participants will be given a glimpse into Calgary’s mischief, mayhem, and murders through both ghost stories and local history.

Calgary Ghost Tour guides are easily recognizable by the capes they wear and the lantern they carry as groups are led through the history and hauntings of the city.

When: Throughout October

Time: Varies by tour; select the date and time that works for your group for a private tour, or join a pre-set tour.

Where: Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary

Cost: Tickets starting at $20 for adults and $15 for children. Private tours are $100 for up to four people, with additional guests for $25 per person (up to a total of 10 people).

Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its historical village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately three kilometres of the park.

When: Thursdays until October 14

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $23

Billed as “Calgary’s only free ghost tour,” Walk the YYC’s Haunted Cowtown experience takes guests through the “extremely haunted” streets of Inglewood, telling tales of close encounters of the dead kind.

Hear traditional “ghost in the window” stories, along with more unique experiences. There’s a sweet tale of people playing with a ghost, a funny anecdote of a friendly, music-loving ghost who scolds someone if they make a mistake playing an instrument, and even a mischievous ghostly monkey.

When: Saturdays

Time: 7 and 8 pm

Where: Meet at the Deane House for the 7 pm tour and Rouge Restaurant for the 8 pm tour

Cost: Free