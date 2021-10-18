Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes for as long as supplies last.

Spooky season is in full swing, so why not take your boo on a haunting date in Calgary this month?

There are plenty of Halloween-themed activities to try this fall, ranging from slightly scary to truly terrifying, so it’s easy to choose a date idea based on you and your significant other’s comfort levels.

Here are 10 Halloween date ideas to try in Calgary this October.

Ghosts and Gourmet at Heritage Park

The only scary thing about this meal is how delicious it is. After your dinner, however, is when the real fright starts, with a ghastly ghost tour through the dark and deserted streets of the Historical Village.

When: November 1

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Wainwright Hotel, inside Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $79.95

Bring your significant other to a different kind of drive-in this month. The Tunnel of Terror carwash is a drive-through-style haunted house, so your vehicle can get squeaky clean while enjoying a good fright while inside.

When: October 29 to 31

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Great White Car & Truck Wash (5421 Dufferin Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cost: Starting at $23.34

What better way to celebrate Halloween than at a haunted hotel? Take your boo on a mini getaway and head to the Fairmont Banff Springs’ Rundle Bar for an evening of spooky debauchery, including circus performers on stilts, sword swallowers, a DJ, magicians, and a tarot card reader.

When: Saturday, October 31

Where: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Time: 9 pm

Cost: $38-$743

Haunted Calgary Presents: Museum of the Macabre

Underground parkades are a little eerie at the best of times, but Haunted Calgary is taking the spooky factor up a notch this October. The production company has set up a walk-through Halloween attraction in the underground parkade at New Horizon Mall, featuring “monsters, ghouls, and oddities” and “macabre beasts” to help scare you silly this month — bringing the perfect opportunity to hold your date close.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

Time: Multiple time slots available; varies by date

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Balzac)

Cost: Tickets available starting at $10

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

Cobb’s Adventure Park is turning into a thrilling terror show this October at its Field of Screams. There will be goosebump-inducing haunted houses, blacklight mini golf, archery tag, a bonfire, giant puzzles, food trucks, a candy store, and more, and there’s plenty of fun to be had on a Halloween date.

In true Cobb’s fashion, there will also be a kangaroo petting zoo from 6 to 7 pm to get some animal love in before you scare yourselves silly.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26

What: If you and your significant other are Squid Game fans, you can play a (less gruesome) version of the popular Netflix series in Calgary this Halloween. For the month of October, all weekend sessions — that’s Friday through Sunday — at tactical laser tag venue Classified have transformed into a game mode inspired by the show. Operatives will be participating in a classic game of Red Light, Green Light, as the final mission in their laser tag session.

When: Friday to Sunday sessions until October 31

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm on Fridays, 12:30 to 9:30 pm on Saturdays, and 12:30 to 8 pm on Sundays

Where: Classified (Bay 3, 1305 33rd Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $33 for a 90-minute public session; call or book online to reserve a spot

Phone: 403-903-9959

What: Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and a cute farmer’s market date. Highlights include a pumpkin rover train ride, Jack-O-Lantern caramel apple making, a scavenger hunt, and vendors serving up pumpkin pies, pumpkin perogies, pumpkin mini donuts, pumpkin soaps, pumpkin cheese, and more.

When: October 16, 17, 23, and 24

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity

What: Bring your date to the corn maze after dark! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

What: If you aren’t up for a scare but still want to celebrate the October holiday, Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

What: Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. It’s the ideal place to bond with your boo over adrenaline-inducing scenes. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.” Ticketholders will enjoy six different haunted houses, with everything from the Grim Reaper to zombies and clowns ready to scare guests silly. There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now