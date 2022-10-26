Alberta has immense natural beauty and now it has found itself on a prestigious list by National Geographic detailing the top travel destinations of 2023.

The world-renowned magazine just released its 25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023 and Alberta is the sole spot in Canada to make the cut.

The list is filled with destinations for the year and was reported by their global editors and framed by five categories (Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure).

You might also like: Edmonton is the most affordable major city to buy a home in Western Canada

Trio of coworkers plan to keep working together after big lottery win

All 11 of these $1M+ Edmonton homes are for sale right now (PHOTOS)

“These destinations for 2023 are under the radar, ahead of the curve, and ready for you to start exploring,” the magazine touted.

Alberta was listed under the community category, with National Geographic saying visitors can “experience how long-held traditions and contemporary perspectives intersect, with Indigenous tourism outfitters in Alberta, Canada.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indigenous Tourism Alberta (@indigenous.tourism.alberta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper, Canada (@tourismjasper)

The magazine added that Alberta’s Aboriginal sites offer touchstones into the province’s pre-European past.

“Visitors to Elk Island National Park, located just east of Edmonton, encounter cultural history dating back 8,000 years through guided hikes, hands-on interpretive programs featuring prehistoric stone tools, and Cree crafting workshops.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a n n a / 🌻 (@sonnenblumengefluester)

“They can also admire the visions and myths found in the rock carvings and paintings left on the sandstone formations and rock spires of Writing-on-Stone/Áísínai’pi, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the high grassland prairies of Milk River Valley.”

Other locations to make the community category of the list included Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Karpathos, Greece, Ghana, and Laos.