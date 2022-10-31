There are some seriously great Calgary food events arriving in November.

November looks like a blast for YYC diners, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this week is proof of that.

This month has some seriously exciting seasonal food events like holiday night markets and fun and immersive themed dining experiences. This list isn’t even including all of the highly anticipated grand openings in the next month!

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.

You’ll never want to grow up at this secret party as you leave reality behind and dive into the timeless literary classic and take part in fun games, explore rooms, and sip delicious drinks.

When: October 5, 2022, to February 28, 2023

Where: Secret location

Price: $45 per person; buy here

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

In its third year, the market will be in a new location at the Quonset at Crossroads Market, running from 5 to 10 pm on each of the nights.

Attendees will find over 50 local vendors, live music all evening long, food options, and plenty of spots for beer, wine, and hot chocolate.

When: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, and 26

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: $5, free for ages under 12 and over 65

Taught by two BBQ award-winning gentlemen, this event is a tasty tutorial on everything from steak and pork ribs to Mexican street corn and even desserts like apple crisp.

When: Saturday, November 5 from noon to 3 pm

Where: 235126 Ryan Road #10, Calgary

This is a fun social gathering that offers complimentary drinks while having the chance to try many of the new seasonal products arriving soon.

When: Saturday, November 5 from noon to 4 pm

Where: Co-op Wine Spirits Beer Crowfoot — 39 Crowfoot Way NW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on November 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 4 to 5 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery — #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25