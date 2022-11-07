There are some seriously great Calgary food events going on in November.

October was a blast for YYC diners, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this month might look even better.

This week offers a chance to enjoy some of YYC’s favourite seasonal food events like immersive dining experiences and boozy tastings.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.

You’ll never want to grow up at this secret party as you leave reality behind and dive into the timeless literary classic and take part in fun games, explore rooms, and sip delicious drinks.

When: October 5, 2022, to February 28, 2023

Where: Secret location

Price: $45 per person; buy here

In its third year, the market will be in a new location at the Quonset at Crossroads Market, running from 5 to 10 pm on each of the nights.

Attendees will find over 50 local vendors, live music all evening long, food options, and plenty of spots for beer, wine, and hot chocolate.

When: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, and 26

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: $5, free for ages under 12 and over 65

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home, but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Thursday, November 10

Where: Hudson’s Bay — 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: November 11, 2022, to March 31, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

From Executive Chef Prakash Magar, this will be a delicious event with a special menu created just for the guests of Vine and Dine.

Guests will indulge in six chef-created dishes, paired with complimentary flavours, and served in the separate large private dining room.

When: Saturday, November 12 and Friday, November 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Price: $85 per person

Whether you have expert Scotch knowledge and are looking to appreciate it, or know nothing about it and hope to learn more, this is the social tasting event for you.

When: Saturday, November 12 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $18.90

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on November 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 4 to 5 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery — #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

