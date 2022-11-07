Mari Bakeshop: Popular sweet shop just reopened in Calgary
Mari Bakeshop, a minimalist modern bakery specializing in eye-catching treats like cream puffs, roll cakes, and beautiful bread, has finally returned to YYC.
The popular sweet shop closed over a year ago to move into a newer, bigger location. It looks like that time is here.
This spot reopened in the Dominion building in the wonderful Bridgeland community. The new relocation was originally planned to happen back in the spring, but after a few construction setbacks, it was pushed to the start of November.
The bakery gets its name from its specialty: “Mari” means “roll” in Korean, and their gorgeous roll cakes are indeed a top draw.
View this post on Instagram
Flavours include what’s in their regular rotation, like raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, and matcha, as well as special flavours, like coffee, pineapple-coconut, and sour cherry-almond.
Mari Bakeshop also rolls up the meat on their sandwiches, making for a pretty tasty bite that lives up to the bakery’s name.
- You might also like:
- We checked out all five unique food concepts at the epic new Italian spot in Calgary (PHOTOS)
- Calgary food concept lands on Canada's Best New Pop-ups list
- Super popular Japanese soufflé pancake chain opens new Calgary location tomorrow
Check out this highly anticipated new space and all of its goodies. Make sure to get there early because this is a very trendy place, and things tend to sell out fast.
Mari Bakeshop
Address: 78 9th Street NE, Calgary