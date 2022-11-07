Mari Bakeshop, a minimalist modern bakery specializing in eye-catching treats like cream puffs, roll cakes, and beautiful bread, has finally returned to YYC.

The popular sweet shop closed over a year ago to move into a newer, bigger location. It looks like that time is here.

This spot reopened in the Dominion building in the wonderful Bridgeland community. The new relocation was originally planned to happen back in the spring, but after a few construction setbacks, it was pushed to the start of November.

The bakery gets its name from its specialty: “Mari” means “roll” in Korean, and their gorgeous roll cakes are indeed a top draw.

Flavours include what’s in their regular rotation, like raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, and matcha, as well as special flavours, like coffee, pineapple-coconut, and sour cherry-almond.

Mari Bakeshop also rolls up the meat on their sandwiches, making for a pretty tasty bite that lives up to the bakery’s name.

Check out this highly anticipated new space and all of its goodies. Make sure to get there early because this is a very trendy place, and things tend to sell out fast.

Mari Bakeshop

Address: 78 9th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram