8 Calgary food events happening this week: July 22 to 28

It’s a brand-new week, and we hope you have an appetite, as plenty of new food events are heading to Calgary.

From a huge celebration of ice cream to checking out some of the city’s best food trucks, there’s so much to do and eat in YYC.

Here are some of the best food events taking place this week in Calgary.

One-time-only events

Genesis Food Truck Frenzy

Head out and enjoy bites from 10+ food trucks with gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and halal options available. There’ll also be live music and performances to enjoy.

When: July 24, 2024, from 3 to 8 pm

Where: Genesis Centre – 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10, Calgary

Aussie Expedition

Take a trip across Australia with wine! From bold Chardonnay to spicy Shiraz, you’ll sample some of the finest wines from down under.

When: July 27, 2024, at 4 pm

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $18.18 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Sunfest

This huge market will see over 200 vendors take to the streets of Inglewood. There will be market stalls, live entertainment, food trucks, and a family-friendly beer garden.

When: July 27, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

The infamous Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be jetting to Cowtown from LA to host a huge brunch at The Banquet Mahogany. The event will have a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.

When: July 28, 2024, with 1 and 6 pm seatings

Where: The Banquet Mahogany – 80 Mahogany Road SE #1000, Calgary

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

For all you ice cream fans, don’t miss out on YYC Ice Cream Fest. Participating cafes, restaurants, and creameries will get creative to serve up delicious chilled treats to Calgarians, all in support of Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: July 19 to August 5, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here