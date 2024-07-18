Calgary, the wait is finally over! YYC’s first Beavertails location has finally opened.

The iconic Canadian pastry chain has just opened its first spot at 738A 17th Avenue SW, and Calgarians will be able to get their hands on deep-fried desserts, lemonade and more.

If you’re unfamiliar with Beavertails, the dessert is made from hand-stretched wholewheat dough to form its signature beavertail appearance before being fried to perfection.

While you can keep it plain and simple with toppings such as the classic with cinnamon and sugar, there are tons of options to choose from, including the Avalanche with cheesecake spread, Skor bits, and caramel sauce or the Bananarama with chocolate hazelnut spread and banana slices.

Beavertails aren’t the only treat on offer, though. The spot also serves savoury dishes such as poutine and Beaverdogs, a hot dog wrapped in Beavertail’s signature dough.

Address: 738A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

