Central Restaurants, a popular Calgary spot, is set to open a brand-new location in the city next year.

Central, the concept from the team behind CRAFT Beer Market, will be opening a new outpost in the city’s Marda Loop neighbourhood at 2015 33rd Avenue SW. The spot is touted to open in early 2025.

The new 4,411-square-foot space will be Central’s largest location yet, with around 269 seats, but it aims to keep the same intimate feel that Calgarians have grown to know and love from its original Beltline location.

The space, designed by interior design firm Way of Normal, will feature a colourful mid-century modern vibe, a 360-degree bar, vintage light fixtures, artwork, and plenty of greenery.

Central’s new Marda Loop space will also have a huge, 2,256-square-foot rooftop patio with views over the neighbourhood. It’ll be fully kitted out with a large bar, plenty of seating, and plants for a comfortable space for dining and socializing during the warmer months.

Menu offerings will include food and drinks that cater to every palette, such as Central’s Mexican Street Chicken and wood-fired Hickory Smoked BBQ Chicken Pizza, as well as a selection of wines, local craft beers, and crushable cocktails.

“The response and support of our original Central location has been so incredible, so we can’t wait to bring this new vibe to new locations and cities, said PJ L’Heureux, founder of Central Restaurants.

“I lived in and around Marda Loop for the past 18 years, so I am very excited to be a part of the business community here.”

Central’s first location, 110 – 224 12th Avenue SW, opened in 2022, and it’s exciting to see the much-loved spot expanding into a new community.

As well as Marda Loop, Central Restaurants is expanding into more Canadian markets, with outposts in Vancouver and Toronto also set to open in early 2025.

Address: 2015 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram