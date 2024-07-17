A popular Calgary brunch spot has just opened its first Canmore location.

The Bro’Kin Yolk, a Calgary staple for breakfast and brunch, has soft-opened its location at Unit 201 – 300 Old Canmore Road. To reach the spot, enter the doors to Lovely Ice Cream and Treats and head upstairs.

Canmore residents and visitors will be able to check out the stunning mountain views from The Bro’Kin Yolk’s latest location.

The family-owned restaurant, founded by brothers Gil and Jeff Carlos, offers a wide selection of classic brunch favourites and Filipino-inspired dishes.

On the menu, diners will find dishes such as Belgian waffles, Eggs Benedict and breakfast poutines.

There are also some delicious bowls inspired by the Philippines, such as the Fili breakfast bowl with Longanisa sausage, sunny-side-up eggs, jasmine rice, housemade tomato salsa, and chilli-soy sauce or the Bros breakfast with jasmine rice, pork belly adobo, eggs, and tomato salsa.

The Bro’Kin Yolk is an exciting addition to Canmore’s brunch scene.

Address: Unit 201 – 300 Old Canmore Road, Canmore

