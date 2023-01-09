This year feels in full swing and with the new year comes many amazing Calgary food events.

While 2022 was great for YYC diners, we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into 2023.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia nights, coffee classes, and International food markets. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in January.

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: Tuesday, January 10 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: Wednesday, January 11 from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: Until January 21, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

Intro to Latte Art & Steaming

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to steam milk, produce creamy micro-foam, and even make artful designs.

When: Saturday, January 14 from 12:30 to 2 pm

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

Jiggs Dinner

Have you ever tried (or heard of) a Jiggs dinner?

It’s a delicious traditional Newfoundland meal and then Toad ‘n’ Turtle Pubhouse & Grill is hosting one this week with live music. The food will include salt beef, smoked brisket, potatoes, rutabaga, carrots, cabbage, pickled beets, peas, and a pudding for dessert.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 5 pm

Where: 5155 130th Avenue SE #100, Calgary

Price: $40.68