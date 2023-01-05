FoodBoozeFood News

Cold Garden Brewery in Calgary launches heated domes for outdoor fun

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jan 5 2023, 10:18 pm
Cold Garden Brewery in Calgary launches heated domes for outdoor fun
Courtesy of Gold Garden

Cold Garden Beverage Company, one of the most popular breweries in Calgary, has just launched a pretty exciting new outdoor feature.

It doesn’t matter that it’s freezing outside anymore…it’s patio season again.

The bring-your-own-food brewery has launched hated domes on its large patio space so people can experience the patio life even in these cold winter months. A third one will be installed on Friday, January 6.

There are two of these domes at the brewery, equipped with a propane heater and several lawn chairs set up. This spot is known for being dog-friendly, and furry friends are allowed inside the domes as well.

As one of Calgary’s breweries in the closest proximity to the Stampede grounds, this is a fun spot to hit up for some budget-conscious bevies before the main event.

The 18 oz. pints here are just $5.95, so stop in for one of the 10 mainstay beers, or go for any of the many more rotating taps.

Gold Garden

Courtesy of Gold Garden

Gold Garden

Courtesy of Gold Garden

Cold Garden Beverage Company

Address: 1100 11 Street SE in Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.