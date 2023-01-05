Cold Garden Beverage Company, one of the most popular breweries in Calgary, has just launched a pretty exciting new outdoor feature.

It doesn’t matter that it’s freezing outside anymore…it’s patio season again.

The bring-your-own-food brewery has launched hated domes on its large patio space so people can experience the patio life even in these cold winter months. A third one will be installed on Friday, January 6.

There are two of these domes at the brewery, equipped with a propane heater and several lawn chairs set up. This spot is known for being dog-friendly, and furry friends are allowed inside the domes as well.

As one of Calgary’s breweries in the closest proximity to the Stampede grounds, this is a fun spot to hit up for some budget-conscious bevies before the main event.

The 18 oz. pints here are just $5.95, so stop in for one of the 10 mainstay beers, or go for any of the many more rotating taps.

Address: 1100 11 Street SE in Calgary

