We’re officially in 2023 and with the new year comes many amazing Calgary food events.

2022 was great for YYC diners, but we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like cookie tastings, trivia nights, and Italian festivals. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in January.

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: January 17 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: January 18 from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club until May 31, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: Until January 21, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

The Great Italian Wine Experience

This isn’t a stuffy wine-tasting event.

This is a fun, walk-around, festival-style tasting with more than 10 different producers to discover.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 3 to 6 pm

Where: Co-op Wine Spirits Beer Oakridge — 2570 Southland Drive SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Intro to Coffee

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn about all things coffee.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 10 to 11:30 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $78.75

Market Wines often has fun tastings and events, and this is a tasty way to try different pairings of alcohol and ice cream.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: Market Wines – University District — 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Beginner Sourdough Class

Do you love sourdough but wish you knew how to make it? It’s been a popular hobby lately, and this class teaches you how to build your own sourdough starter, how to properly feed it, the process of making it, and much more.

If you love bread, and who doesn’t, you’ll find this one of the best Calgary food events in January.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 5 to 9 pm

Where: 364 Silvergrove Place NW, Calgary

Price: $107.10

Free Cookie Tasting

From Caramel Ginger Molasses Cookies to Milk Chocolate Turtle Cookies, this is a free tasting that will include five flavours to try. How can you pass up free cookies?

When: Sunday, January 22 from 9 to 11 pm

Where: 211 Covewood Circle NE, Calgary

Price: FREE