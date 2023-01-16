9 Calgary food events happening this week: January 16 to 22
We’re officially in 2023 and with the new year comes many amazing Calgary food events.
2022 was great for YYC diners, but we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.
This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like cookie tastings, trivia nights, and Italian festivals. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
- You might also like:
- 7 best places to get healthy fast food in Calgary
- 8 places to drink and eat within 5 minutes of Calgary's Saddledome
- Huge lines gather for grand opening of new smash burger joint in Calgary (PHOTOS)
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in January.
Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
Every Tuesday this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.
When: January 17 from 7 to 8 pm
Where:
Price: FREE
Guja Food Market
This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.
When: January 18 from 2 to 4:30 pm
Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina
Potion Putt
Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club until May 31, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
The Dancing Queen
Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.
When: Until January 21, 2023
Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $99 per person; buy here
The Great Italian Wine Experience
This isn’t a stuffy wine-tasting event.
This is a fun, walk-around, festival-style tasting with more than 10 different producers to discover.
When: Saturday, January 21 from 3 to 6 pm
Where: Co-op Wine Spirits Beer Oakridge — 2570 Southland Drive SW, Calgary
Price: FREE
Intro to Coffee
Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn about all things coffee.
When: Saturday, January 21 from 10 to 11:30 am
Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Price: $78.75
Booze & Ice Cream: Winter Freeze
Market Wines often has fun tastings and events, and this is a tasty way to try different pairings of alcohol and ice cream.
When: Saturday, January 21 from 1 to 2 pm
Where: Market Wines – University District — 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Beginner Sourdough Class
Do you love sourdough but wish you knew how to make it? It’s been a popular hobby lately, and this class teaches you how to build your own sourdough starter, how to properly feed it, the process of making it, and much more.
If you love bread, and who doesn’t, you’ll find this one of the best Calgary food events in January.
When: Saturday, January 21 from 5 to 9 pm
Where: 364 Silvergrove Place NW, Calgary
Price: $107.10
Free Cookie Tasting
From Caramel Ginger Molasses Cookies to Milk Chocolate Turtle Cookies, this is a free tasting that will include five flavours to try. How can you pass up free cookies?
When: Sunday, January 22 from 9 to 11 pm
Where: 211 Covewood Circle NE, Calgary
Price: FREE