5 best Calgary food events to check out in February

It’s a brand-new month and luckily for Calgarians, that means a whole heaping of food events coming their way.

From the annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest to Lunar New Year celebrations, February is shaping up to be a very exciting month for Calgary’s foodies.

So if. you’re looking to fill out your weeks, here are the best Calgary food events coming your way this month.

It’s YYC Hot Chocolate Fest time, so you’ll want to get planning out your stops of choice. Over 100 different vendors across the city are whipping up some incredible hot chocolate creations over February.

When: From February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Celebrate all things cheesy and gravy-covered as part of this week-long food event. Restaurants all over Calgary will be offering up their unique takes on the classic Canadian dish.

When: From February 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

A dining experience like no other is making its way to Calgary’s The Dorian Hotel. You’ll be treated to a four-course meal prepared by a 6 cm tall chef. Seriously!

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at The District

Embrace the year of the dragon at this lively market. There’ll be plenty of Lunar New Year food and drink specials as well as live entertainment and artisan vendors.

When: February 3, 2024

Where: The District at Beltline – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cork & Cuisine

This four-course dinner is like taking a culinary journey through Portugal in one of the city’s most beautiful restaurants. Each dish will also come with a wine pairing.

When: February 21, 2024

Where: Bow Valley Ranche – 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $110 per person; buy tickets here