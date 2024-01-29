8 Calgary restaurants to participate in La Poutine Week

The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 12th year this week.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 7.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish.

Event organizers have just announced participating restaurants for this year’s event, and it looks like there will be eight different Calgary spots dishing out their own unique take on Canada’s favourite drunk food.

Starting this week, you can expect to find special dishes on offer from places like Amihan Grill and Bakeshop with its pork belly sisig poutine or Purlieu Bistro’s lobster poutine.

All Calgary spots participating this year include the following:

Amihan Grill and Bakeshop

The Coup

Vanellis Restaurants

Cora Breakfast and Lunch

Prairie Dog Brewing

Wayback Burgers

Purlieu Bistro

Big Smoke Burger

Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish or order delivery through DoorDash. After trying out a few dishes, participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creation, which helps to promote local restaurants and share their cheesy experiences with others.

You can view the full list on La Poutine Week’s website, as well as find out the specific dishes each restaurant will be offering.