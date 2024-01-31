9 wild drinks at YYC Hot Chocolate Fest that we can't wait to try

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is about to kick off for another year, and it’s bringing with it some truly unique creations.

Vendors all over Calgary have been carefully crafting recipes for the month-long event, which is running from February 1 to 29, and there are some impressive concoctions for Calgarians to get their hands on.

From spacecraft-topped sips to Barbie beverages, here are some of the wildest creations that we can’t wait to try.

8 Cakes – Watermelon Rose

Sometimes more is more, and this hot chocolate proves exactly that. Tahini and dark hot chocolate is topped with strawberry rose whip and a watermelon coulis. The hot chocolate even comes complete with a towering watermelon rose cookie.

Element Cafe – The Element of Imagination

Element Cafe threw everything at their chocolatey creation in the absolute best way possible. This unique take on hot chocolate uses ruby chocolate sauce to get a delicious pink hue. There’s also blueberry mint syrup, a white peppercorn and grey sea salt blend, honey-berry-infused whipped cream, basil-infused white chocolate, and even a touch of edible gold glitter.

Canyon Meadows Cinema – Barbie and Ken

Pink is always in, and Canyon Meadows Cinema took inspiration from everyone’s favourite dolls for their hot chocolates. The Barbie features pink peppermint hot chocolate with whipped cream and cherry-glazed popcorn.

The Ken is, well, just Ken – a plain old hot chocolate with whipped cream. To us, that is Kenough.

Popping Dragon Tea House – Lovely Lavender

This dreamy concoction is made up of lavender-infused white hot chocolate with Japanese purple sweet potato mousse, coconut whipped cream, and a dusting of cocoa powder.

Flower & Wolf – Willy’s Wish

If you’ve ever wished you could visit Wonka’s famous chocolate factory IRL, this is about as close as you’ll get. Flower & Wolf’s creation is an ode to all things sweet, featuring white hot chocolate topped with fluffy whipped cream, candy sprinkles, cotton candy, and even some licorice.

Higher Ground – Maple Waffle

Get yourself breakfast in a cup from Higher Ground. This hot chocolate has maple waffle, blackberry, and cinnamon whipped cream. You can even get an optional topping of candied bacon if you’re feeling particularly peckish.

Oolong Tea House – Blue Lavender Chocolate Fog

Oolong Tea House has put a chocolatey spin on its popular summer drink, the Blue lavender fog. The hot chocolate is topped with blue earl grey lavender whipped cream, which is actually colour-changing. The drink comes with a mini Earl Grey lavender cookie, too.

Telus Spark – Bon Voyage

This creation is truly out of this world. The spiced hot chocolate is topped with a replica of the spacecraft Voyager 1, complete with a golden record. The hot chocolate looks as delicious as it is educational.

Boogie’s Burgers – Elvis’ Shake, Rattle & Roll

Taking inspiration from the king’s favourite sandwich, this beverage combines chocolate, peanut butter, and banana, topped with a dollop of ice cream for good measure. It can also be made boozy with peanut butter whisky and creme de banane.

When: February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Locations all over Calgary