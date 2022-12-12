The holidays are just a couple of weeks away, and in the meantime, there are some very exciting Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday events, festive pop-ups, and even a wizard-themed Christmas mini-golf course with cocktails. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific to create an exotic paradise which will soon turn into a winter wonderland.

Starting on November 23 and running to December 23, guests can experience the decorated space serving Caribbean food with Christmas-themed cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird. The festive glassware will also be up for grabs, perfect for stocking stuffers.

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

When: November 23 to December 23, 2022

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Located at the District at Beltline Food Hall, this is a communal yoga class with a pay-what-you-can structure. Grab lunch at any of the food vendors, cafes, or restaurants on-site.

When: Saturdays at 11 am

Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Pay what you can

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Instagram

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Safari Grill is a popular Calgary restaurant, and the Vine & Dine events are as well. They almost always sell out as well so don’t wait too long to get tickets to this one.

What to expect? A six-course menu of authentic East African dishes that are unique to the night. It’s a chance to really dive into a new cuisine made by a super-talented kitchen team.

Where: Safari Grill — 255 28th Street SW, Calgary

When: Wednesday, December 14 from 6:30 to 9 pm

Price: $85 per person

Christmas Turkey Lunch

This fun holiday celebration is a catered event with turkey dinner, all the fixings, and live country music.

Where: Confederation Park 55+ Activity Centre — 2244 Chicoutimi Drive NW, Calgary

When: Friday, December 16 from 11 am to 2:30 pm

Price: $35 per ticket

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, December 17 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: CF Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Price: FREE

Instagram

This holiday brunch features traditional breakfast items, cozy comfort foods, and festive desserts and also happens to be at the Calgary Zoo.

Located at the Safari Lodge in the heart of Destination Africa, there are three times for this one with the first being at 9 am and the latest seating happening at 2 pm.

Where: Safari Lodge — The Calgary Zoo

When: Sunday, December 18 (First seating at 9 am)

Price: $49.95 per ticket (Ages 3 to 15 $31.95, kids 3 and under get in free)