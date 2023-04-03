Spring is finally here and it really looks like April will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like Disney-themed dinners and month-long food festivals. Many food spots are opening up in April as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in April.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

Set inside the titular Beast’s castle, guests will also create their own Beauty and the Beast-inspired cocktails.

When: March 24 to December 31, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

This new spot JUST opened up in YYC.

Calgary desperately needed a dance club that also felt like you could have an intimate conversation over food or walk around and mingle. Major Tom offers a New York dining experience, Lulu Bar makes you feel like you’re in Hawaii, and Sweet Loretta is like we’ve been transported back into the ’80s.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves in this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: March 10 to May 14, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Easter Eggstravaganza Brunch

Enjoy Easter as an adult with this unique Easter egg hunt that also has over $500 in prizes, bubbly mimosas, and a stacked brunch buffet.

When: Friday, April 7 at 10 am

Where: The Rec Room — 1180-901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $43.93, buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer.

When: April 6, 2023

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

Easter brunches

Stay tuned for a list of fun events and specials that different bars and restaurants will be hosting. All of the popular brunches are a major April highlight.

This is the chance to have some great craft beers while you do yoga, and what makes it even better is the kitchen here serves some of the best pizzas in the city.

When: Saturday, April 8 from 10 to 11 am

Where: Two House Brew — 1901 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: April 9 from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person, buy here

