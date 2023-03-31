There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar is another one.

Known for its upscale contemporary cuisine, this spot for local Alberta beef and craft beer was only open for less than a year. It’s sad news to see it leaving and its last day was in mid-March.

Ownership didn’t share the news on any social media or on the website. It just shuttered its doors.

This has been a popular spot in the South for YYC diners. The menu included many steaks, salads, and sides served on rustic slabs with fine dining elements for a modern and upscale aesthetic.

We will miss this spot on Macleod Trail, with menu items like beef carpaccio, lobster Thermidor, and of course, the tomahawk steak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar (@tomahawkkitchenbar)

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram