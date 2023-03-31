FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar in Calgary has closed its doors

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 31 2023, 4:32 pm
Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar in Calgary has closed its doors
@tomahawkkitchenbar/Instagram | Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar is another one.

Known for its upscale contemporary cuisine, this spot for local Alberta beef and craft beer was only open for less than a year. It’s sad news to see it leaving and its last day was in mid-March.

Ownership didn’t share the news on any social media or on the website. It just shuttered its doors.

This has been a popular spot in the South for YYC diners. The menu included many steaks, salads, and sides served on rustic slabs with fine dining elements for a modern and upscale aesthetic.

We will miss this spot on Macleod Trail, with menu items like beef carpaccio, lobster Thermidor, and of course, the tomahawk steak.

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.