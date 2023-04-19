Here are some of the must see festivals coming to Calgary this summer

Summer in the city is more than just Stampede, there are so many great festivals coming to Calgary and we already know about many of them.

All of these are great chances to support local vendors and small businesses while enjoying some amazing food and drink options.

A classic on the market and festival schedule in Calgary, The Inglewood Night Market returns for another year. Right in the heart of one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods, The Inglewood Night Market brings in over 100 local vendors, and 10 food trucks and has something for the whole family, even your puppies!

When: May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, and September 15

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm

Cost: FREE to the public to attend

Lilac Festival kicks off the summer with its 32nd festival. The free, one-day party takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm along trendy 4th Street SW. Not only that, they’ve now expanded onto 17th Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street SW.

When: June 4

Where: 4th Street SW and 17th Avenue SW

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Cost: Free

Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.

When: June 23, July 21, and September 1, 2023

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Cost: Free

Happening on Canada Day and starting at 10 am, this will be an all-day and all-night event packed with live music and DJs, as well as local vendors selling handmade goods, drinks, and food stalls. The entire thing will happen at the huge Lot 6 space, which also makes it one of the best places to watch the fireworks this year. Finding plans for Canada Day can be tricky, and this year it falls on a Saturday so this festival sounds like an ideal way to go.

When: July 1 at 10 am

Where: 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Early bird general admission; $65 tickets here

A new weekly market has been added to the list of festivals in Calgary this year. The Currie Market will run in Calgary every Saturday in July and August from noon to 8 pm. The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment. It sounds like the perfect summer night. This new market is now accepting applications for vendors and entertainment.

When: Saturdays in July and August

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Cost: Free

It’s not just Lilac Fest on 4th Street this year. The 4th Street Night Market is back for its third year along the river in Mission. This free market will give you three chances to enjoy live entertainment and some great shopping options.

At Sunfest, there is an activity made for all ages. This could mean a jump in the bouncer, discovering a great new band, being wowed and amazed by world-class circus and comedy street shows, choosing a perfect summer patio, or searching for a trendy fashion; there is no shortage of things happening. Over 200 vendors means there truly is something for everyone.

When: July 29

Where: 9 Avenue SE between 11 Street and 14 Street SE

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

A must-do for all foodies in Calgary returns from August 3 to August 7, 2023, adding an additional day to be a five-day festival instead of four. With the increased demand in 2022, this year’s Taste of Calgary will take place at Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6 and the entire lot will be gated and licensed, expanding the event footprint to hold almost double the capacity of tasters.

When: August 3 to August 7

Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6

The EDM event will be celebrating its 10th year with two days at the Max Bell Centre Festival Grounds on August 5 and August 6. The first day will be headlined by Tiësto, who returns to the event after headlining the very first Chasing Summer. Grammy winner Zedd will host the second day of Alberta’s largest EDM event. The two-day outdoor festival brings in 30,000 people every year and is expecting similar numbers this year with a loaded lineup.

When: August 5 and August 6

Where: Max Bell Centre Festival Fairgrounds — 1001 Barlow Trail SW

Tickets: On sale now