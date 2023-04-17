Broadway Across Canada is bringing "Mean Girls" to Calgary next season

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Broadway Across Canada is bringing three huge shows including Mean Girls to Calgary to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The Mean Girls musical is based on the Tina Fey book and will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the movie.

BAC is bringing it to Calgary from January 16 to 21, 2024 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Mean Girls is one of three major shows that they will be bringing to Calgary to celebrate Broadway Across Canada’s 25th anniversary.

It kicks off in November with Hadestown running in Calgary from November 21 to 26.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show is a love story for all generations.

It mixes two mythical tales into one fantastic show.

Then, following Mean Girls, will be Broadway Across Canada’s presentation of Hairspray. It will be at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from March 19 to 24, 2024.

You can say “Good Morning Baltimore” with this musical classic that is a must-see for everyone.

Tickets to the general public go on sale on April 20 at 10 am. Three-show season packages start at $165 and will be available for purchase on the Broadway Across Canada website.