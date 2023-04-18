Aggie Days returns to Calgary this weekend at Stampede Park

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A tradition returns this weekend with Aggie Days coming back to Stampede Park, bringing a weekend of fun to Calgary.

Aggie Days have been going strong in Calgary for over 35 years as they show everyone what farm life is like.

It returns this weekend on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23 in the Nutrien Western Event Centre and Agriculture Barn at Stampede Park. It runs from 10 am to 4 pm on both days and is free for everyone to check out.

The immersive experiences look at the agriculture industry with interactive displays and activities hosted by industry experts and local producers, who will be on hand to answer all the questions you have.

Saturday’s events are highlighted by Clock, Stock, and Barrel, which features stock dogs and their handlers racing the clock and maneuvering sheep through the course.

Sunday you’ll see The Extreme Cowboy Race, which is a multi-faceted equestrian sport that showcases both horse and rider as they make their way through a series of obstacles, demonstrating amazing skills and incredible speed.

Both days will kick off with a free pancake breakfast for the first 2,500 guests beginning at 9:30 am.

This kicks off a busy time at Stampede Park as we head toward this year’s Calgary Stampede with some amazing concerts already scheduled and with lots of announcements left to come.