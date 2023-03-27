NewsWeather

Calgary wakes up to another dump of snow (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Mar 27 2023, 3:57 pm
Calgary wakes up to another dump of snow (PHOTOS)
mikecphoto/Shutterstock

After being teased by spring weather for the last couple of weeks, Calgary has been treated to another dump of snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says Calgary is going to see between 2 to 4 cm of snow throughout the day, with flurries forecasted for the city into the evening.

It was quite the sight for Calgarians, who have seen the snow quickly disappear over the last couple of weeks.

This is the first Calgary snowfall since March 14, and in that time we’ve seen the snow on the ground go from 20 cm to 2 cm.

But the spring snow isn’t unique to Calgary. Kananaskis got a fair amount of snow as well.

Snowfall this time of year is certainly nothing new for Calgary. The record snowfall for March 27 is just over 10 cm in 2007.

The good news for people who were ready to put their winter clothes away is this probably won’t stick around for long.

The temperature is expected to reach 10°C by the weekend.

Calgary snow

Environment and Climate Change Canada

This continues the wild rollercoaster we’ve been on in Calgary over the last few months. We’ve had amazing northern lights displays, wild temperature swings, poor air quality, fog problems, and some extreme cold and snowfalls.

And that is only in the last month and a half.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.