Calgary wakes up to another dump of snow (PHOTOS)

After being teased by spring weather for the last couple of weeks, Calgary has been treated to another dump of snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says Calgary is going to see between 2 to 4 cm of snow throughout the day, with flurries forecasted for the city into the evening.

It was quite the sight for Calgarians, who have seen the snow quickly disappear over the last couple of weeks.

Heavy snow in SW #Calgary. Spring-like weather rapidly turns into winter conditions. Expecting 5-12cm by tomorrow #yyc #abstorm 10:10pm pic.twitter.com/dkQVosuGtq — Inam Jamil (@yycwx_inam) March 27, 2023

This is the first Calgary snowfall since March 14, and in that time we’ve seen the snow on the ground go from 20 cm to 2 cm.

But the spring snow isn’t unique to Calgary. Kananaskis got a fair amount of snow as well.

Snowfall this time of year is certainly nothing new for Calgary. The record snowfall for March 27 is just over 10 cm in 2007.

The good news for people who were ready to put their winter clothes away is this probably won’t stick around for long.

The temperature is expected to reach 10°C by the weekend.

This continues the wild rollercoaster we’ve been on in Calgary over the last few months. We’ve had amazing northern lights displays, wild temperature swings, poor air quality, fog problems, and some extreme cold and snowfalls.

And that is only in the last month and a half.