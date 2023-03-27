Snowmobiler killed after hitting steel cable in central Alberta

RCMP in central Alberta says a snowmobiler was killed after striking a “long intertwined steel cable” while crossing a river over the weekend.

Mounties say on March 25 at around 4:30 pm, Rimbey RCMP responded to a report of a serious injury collision involving a snowmobile.

The female operator was joined by her spouse and friends on two other snowmobiles and was travelling on the Blindman River near Township Road 441 and Range Road 15 northeast of Rimbey when she struck a long intertwined steel cable that extended across the river.

The Ponoka County Fire Department and EMS provided medical care and the driver was airlifted via STARS to the University of Alberta hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The deceased has been identified as a 25-year-old resident of Bluffton, Alberta.

Rimbey RCMP, with the assistance of RCMP Traffic Analyst and Major Crimes Unit, continue to investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident.

RCMP would like to speak to anyone who might know who could have installed that steel cable across the river.