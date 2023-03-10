A Calgary fog advisory is part of a brutal weather day in Southern Alberta

The city of Calgary is under a fog advisory making it a difficult morning commute with the fog and snow causing problems on the roads.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the advisory early this morning saying “Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

They said that dense fog patches have developed and are causing near-zero visibility in some areas.

People across Calgary certainly noticed the fog early this morning.

ECCC warns that if you are travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, they remind drivers to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

They do say it will improve as the day goes along.

This is a fitting kickoff to the weekend as it is supposed to be less than ideal out in Calgary.

Things are expected to warm up starting next week.

While it isn’t great in Calgary, it is worse in other parts of southern Alberta.

There is a snowfall warning for most of Southern Alberta all the way to the Saskatchewan border.

Some areas of the province are expecting around 10 cm of snow.