People all over the province were given quite the show last night as the northern lights danced all across Alberta.

As you could imagine, they were most visible in the northern part of the province.

Northern Lights last night in northern Alberta 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/CuW1fnA0wN — Donna Atwin (@LadybugDL56) March 24, 2023

A few of my best shots of last night’s #northernlights over Iron River, Alberta, Canada. #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/JgEzJ8206M — 425Peanut (@425Peanut) March 24, 2023

People in Edmonton were treated to quite the show as the northern lights were visible from the Alberta capital.

Could finally see the beauty of Northern lights in Canada, right from my house backyard!!😍😍😍 What a beauty!!!#AuroraBorealis #northernlights #edmonton pic.twitter.com/Foezktasy7 — Sharmistha Panda (@NotSoShySharmi) March 24, 2023

But even folks in the southern part of the province were able to experience the aurora borealis.

Here is a compilation time-lapse video of this amazing aurora show that graced the skies over Red Deer, Alberta last night and early this morning, shot between 9:00PM and 3:00AM MDT.#ABStorm #StormHour #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Aurora pic.twitter.com/Uw3q0b9Pa4 — Jeff Adams (@jeffmadams) March 24, 2023

And for the second time in a month, they were extremely visible from Calgary.

If you are getting some major FOMO from not seeing last night’s show, the Aurora Max Facebook page has alerts and updates so you can enjoy the next time this natural wonder comes around.

If you want to dig deeper into the aurora borealis, there are lots of resources from the Government of Canada that you can study.