Northern lights put on an incredible show across Alberta last night (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Mar 24 2023, 4:11 pm
OilyEDM/Twitter | hikebiketravel/Twitter

People all over the province were given quite the show last night as the northern lights danced all across Alberta.

As you could imagine, they were most visible in the northern part of the province.

People in Edmonton were treated to quite the show as the northern lights were visible from the Alberta capital.

But even folks in the southern part of the province were able to experience the aurora borealis.

And for the second time in a month, they were extremely visible from Calgary.

Finally showed my Ukrainian roomies a great Aurora Borealis show tonight over YYC [OC- Christy Turner]
by u/estrogenex in Calgary

Aurora is strong tonight!
by u/GroundbreakingGas605 in Calgary

If you are getting some major FOMO from not seeing last night’s show, the Aurora Max Facebook page has alerts and updates so you can enjoy the next time this natural wonder comes around.

If you want to dig deeper into the aurora borealis, there are lots of resources from the Government of Canada that you can study.

