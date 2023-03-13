The air quality in Calgary has reached the "high risk" level right now

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for Calgary so be extra careful if you are heading outdoors.

The statement says this is being caused by “stagnant weather conditions” which are creating elevated levels of pollution in the city.

The air quality health index has Calgary at a seven which is in the “High Risk” category.

ECCC warns that people may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

ECCC also states that anyone with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

It reminds everyone that if you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children, and the elderly.

The experts at ECCC expect things to improve tonight and tomorrow where we will sit between a “Low Risk” and a “Moderate Risk.”

