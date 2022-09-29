Lily Lounge: Asian-inspired tapas lounge opens this weekend in Calgary
Lily Lounge, a chef-driven Asian-inspired tapas restrolounge, is opening tomorrow in Calgary.
This official grand-opening party is happening all weekend on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1.
Located on 17th Avenue, this is the team behind Lily Asian Bistro who have appeared to revamp the space, concept, and menu.
The new concept is focused on tapas-style dining with an emphasis on share plates and modern cocktails. The menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but the secrecy will be over this weekend.
When the space was Lily Asian Bistro, the menu featured a wide assortment of bao buns, and other interesting items like oysters served with yuzu pearls, Japanese rice balls that were entirely vegetarian, and Yakitori, a Japanese type of skewered chicken thighs that were served with mustard sauce.
There was even a super unique version of deviled eggs, made with a ramen-style egg with white miso.
This new spot promises modern cocktails, sake, and a brand new food menu.
It’s unclear what will be the same and what will be different with this exciting new concept, but there will thankfully still be karaoke.
Check out this new restaurant idea when it opens tomorrow!
Lily Lounge
Address: 1438 17th Avenue SW, Calgary