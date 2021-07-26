Calgary patios you should be visiting this season (MAP)
It’s no secret: Calgarians love patios. As long as it’s above 0ºC, you’ll catch locals on one of the many, many patios in Calgary, where they’ll remain for most of the summer and into the fall.
Capitalizing on this low-key obsession with consuming food and beverages outside are the city’s restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and breweries, a large number of which have patio seating available for diners to enjoy.
From permanent patios to makeshift outdoor seating born from pandemic-related restrictions, there are nearly endless numbers of open-air eating and drinking options across YYC and beyond.
Here’s a running list of patios in and around Calgary to dine on.
A1 Bodega & Café – 1213 1st Street SW
A1 Cantina – 829 49th Avenue SW
Analog Coffee 17th Ave – 740 17th Avenue SW
BEGIM – 4413 17th Avenue SE
Blanco Cantina 17th Avenue – 723 17th Avenue SW
Bonterra Trattoria – 1016 8th Street SW
Border Crossing – 1814 36th Street SE
Brewsters Lake Bonavista – #176 755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE
Brewsters McKenzie Towne – 11 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE
Browns Socialhouse Brittania – 5139 Elbow Drive SW
Browns Socialhouse Mount Royal Village – #140 880 16th Avenue SW
Buon Giorno Ristorante Italiano – 823 17th Avenue SW
Cabin Brewing Company – 505 36th Avenue SE
Calavera Cantina – #180 4307 130th Avenue SE
Calcutta Cricket Club – 340 17th Avenue SW
Calgary Heritage Roasting Company – 2020 11th Street SE
Cannibale Bar & Barbershop – 813 1st Avenue NE
Ceili’s 17th Ave SW – 933-A 17th Avenue SW
Chakalaka Tapas Restaurant – 1410 17th Avenue SW
charbar – 618 Confluence Way SE (Simmons Building)
Chilitos Taberna Mexicana – 1309 17th Avenue SW
Cold Garden Beverage Company – 1100 11th Street SE
College Bar – 1919 4th Street SW
Comery Block Barbecue – 638 17th Avenue SW
Container Bar – 1131 Kensington Road NW
CRAFT Beer Market Calgary Downtown – 345 10th Avenue SW
CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre – 100 Anderson Road SE
Donna Mac – 1002 9th Street SW
El Furniture Warehouse – 107 8th Avenue SW
Elite Brewing & Cidery – 1319 Edmonton Trail
Fionn MacCool’s – 1249 11th Avenue SW
Fonda Fora – 630 4th Avenue SW
High Line Brewing – #113 1318 9th Avenue SE
Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 16061 Macleod Trail SE
JOEY Chinook – #100A 6455 Macleod Trail SW
JOEY Crowfoot – 50 Crowfoot Way NW
JOEY Eau Claire – 208 Barclay Parade SW
Ke Charcoal Grill & Sushi – 1501 15th Avenue SW
Last Best Brewing & Distilling – 607 11th Avenue SW
Leopold’s Tavern Bowness – 6512 Bowness Road NW
Local Public Eatery – 310 8th Avenue SW
Loco Lou’s 2.0 Arcade Bar & Grill – 1324 16th Avenue NW
Lulu Bar – 510 17th Avenue SW
Madison’s 12|12 – 1212 9th Avenue SE
Marda Loop Brewing Company – 3523 18th Street SW
Murrieta’s Bar and Grill – #200 808 1st Street SW
National on 10th – 341 10th Avenue SW
National on 17th – 550 17th Avenue SW
National on 8th – #360 225 8th Avenue SW
National Westhills – 180 Stewart Green SW
Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza – 2430 Crowchild Trail NW
Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. – 103 12th Street SE
One Night Stan’s Bar Room & Divery – 520 17th Avenue SW
Original Joe’s Macleod Trail – 7403 Macleod Trail SW
Paddy’s Barbecue and Brewery – 3610 Burnsland Road SE
Prairie Dog Brewing – 105D 58th Avenue SE
Seasons of Bowness Park – 8900 48th Avenue NW
Sierra Cafe – #39 6439 Crowchild Trail SW
The Beltliner – 243 12th Avenue SW
The Dandy Brewing Company and Tasting Room – 2003 11th Street SE
The Dog & Duck Public House – 5340 2nd Street SW
The Establishment Brewing Company – 4407 1st Street SE
The Guild – 200 8th Avenue SW
The Park Kitchen & Bar – #1200 163 Quarry Park Boulevard
The Point Public House – #2515 90th Avenue SW
The Rec Room – #1180 901 64th Avenue NE
The Rooftop YYC – 414 3rd Street SW
The Ship & Anchor – 534 17th Avenue SW
Trolley 5 Brewpub – 728 17th Avenue SW
Una Pizza + Wine – 618 17th Avenue SW
Vegan Street Kitchen & Lounge – 1111 7th Street SW
Vendome – 940 2nd Avenue NW
Vin Room Mission – 2310 4th Street SW
1600 World Bier Haus – 1600 90th Avenue SW
1918 Tap and Table – 1918 Kensington Road NW
5 Sense Ramen & Sushi Bar – 634A 17th Avenue SW
722 World Bier Haus – #601 722 85th Street SW
Did we miss a patio? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll update this list when we can.