It’s no secret: Calgarians love patios. As long as it’s above 0ºC, you’ll catch locals on one of the many, many patios in Calgary, where they’ll remain for most of the summer and into the fall.

Capitalizing on this low-key obsession with consuming food and beverages outside are the city’s restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and breweries, a large number of which have patio seating available for diners to enjoy.

From permanent patios to makeshift outdoor seating born from pandemic-related restrictions, there are nearly endless numbers of open-air eating and drinking options across YYC and beyond.

Here’s a running list of patios in and around Calgary to dine on.

A1 Bodega & Café – 1213 1st Street SW

A1 Cantina – 829 49th Avenue SW

Analog Coffee 17th Ave – 740 17th Avenue SW

BEGIM – 4413 17th Avenue SE

Blanco Cantina 17th Avenue – 723 17th Avenue SW

Bonterra Trattoria – 1016 8th Street SW

Border Crossing – 1814 36th Street SE

Brewsters Lake Bonavista – #176 755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE

Brewsters McKenzie Towne – 11 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE

Browns Socialhouse Brittania – 5139 Elbow Drive SW

Browns Socialhouse Mount Royal Village – #140 880 16th Avenue SW

Buon Giorno Ristorante Italiano – 823 17th Avenue SW

Cabin Brewing Company – 505 36th Avenue SE

Calavera Cantina – #180 4307 130th Avenue SE

Calcutta Cricket Club – 340 17th Avenue SW

Calgary Heritage Roasting Company – 2020 11th Street SE

Cannibale Bar & Barbershop – 813 1st Avenue NE

Ceili’s 17th Ave SW – 933-A 17th Avenue SW

Chakalaka Tapas Restaurant – 1410 17th Avenue SW

charbar – 618 Confluence Way SE (Simmons Building)

Chilitos Taberna Mexicana – 1309 17th Avenue SW

Cold Garden Beverage Company – 1100 11th Street SE

College Bar – 1919 4th Street SW

Comery Block Barbecue – 638 17th Avenue SW

Container Bar – 1131 Kensington Road NW

CRAFT Beer Market Calgary Downtown – 345 10th Avenue SW

CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre – 100 Anderson Road SE

Donna Mac – 1002 9th Street SW

El Furniture Warehouse – 107 8th Avenue SW

Elite Brewing & Cidery – 1319 Edmonton Trail

Fionn MacCool’s – 1249 11th Avenue SW

Fonda Fora – 630 4th Avenue SW

High Line Brewing – #113 1318 9th Avenue SE

Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 16061 Macleod Trail SE

JOEY Chinook – #100A 6455 Macleod Trail SW

JOEY Crowfoot – 50 Crowfoot Way NW

JOEY Eau Claire – 208 Barclay Parade SW

Ke Charcoal Grill & Sushi – 1501 15th Avenue SW

Last Best Brewing & Distilling – 607 11th Avenue SW

Leopold’s Tavern Bowness – 6512 Bowness Road NW

Local Public Eatery – 310 8th Avenue SW

Loco Lou’s 2.0 Arcade Bar & Grill – 1324 16th Avenue NW

Lulu Bar – 510 17th Avenue SW

Madison’s 12|12 – 1212 9th Avenue SE

Marda Loop Brewing Company – 3523 18th Street SW

Murrieta’s Bar and Grill – #200 808 1st Street SW

National on 10th – 341 10th Avenue SW

National on 17th – 550 17th Avenue SW

National on 8th – #360 225 8th Avenue SW

National Westhills – 180 Stewart Green SW

Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza – 2430 Crowchild Trail NW

Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. – 103 12th Street SE

One Night Stan’s Bar Room & Divery – 520 17th Avenue SW

Original Joe’s Macleod Trail – 7403 Macleod Trail SW

Paddy’s Barbecue and Brewery – 3610 Burnsland Road SE

Prairie Dog Brewing – 105D 58th Avenue SE

Seasons of Bowness Park – 8900 48th Avenue NW

Sierra Cafe – #39 6439 Crowchild Trail SW

The Beltliner – 243 12th Avenue SW

The Dandy Brewing Company and Tasting Room – 2003 11th Street SE

The Dog & Duck Public House – 5340 2nd Street SW

The Establishment Brewing Company – 4407 1st Street SE

The Guild – 200 8th Avenue SW

The Park Kitchen & Bar – #1200 163 Quarry Park Boulevard

The Point Public House – #2515 90th Avenue SW

The Rec Room – #1180 901 64th Avenue NE

The Rooftop YYC – 414 3rd Street SW

The Ship & Anchor – 534 17th Avenue SW

Trolley 5 Brewpub – 728 17th Avenue SW

Una Pizza + Wine – 618 17th Avenue SW

Vegan Street Kitchen & Lounge – 1111 7th Street SW

Vendome – 940 2nd Avenue NW

Vin Room Mission – 2310 4th Street SW

1600 World Bier Haus – 1600 90th Avenue SW

1918 Tap and Table – 1918 Kensington Road NW

5 Sense Ramen & Sushi Bar – 634A 17th Avenue SW

722 World Bier Haus – #601 722 85th Street SW

Did we miss a patio? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll update this list when we can.