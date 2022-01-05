It’s time for tea, Calgary!

The soft opening of one of Calgary’s most popular tea shops takes place this month at their brand new location at the CrossIron Mills shopping mall.

To celebrate this new spot, from January 3 to 9, Calgarians can enjoy their entire delicious in-store drink menu for 15% off.

Known for serving up high-quality tea drinks and specializing in beverage aesthetics, The Alley makes their own sugar cane syrup, handpicks their tea leaves, and even makes their own tapioca from scratch. They call this “deerioca,” a twist based on their signature deer head logo.

The Deerioca Puff is The Alley’s signature drink, made with brown sugar and sweet custard pudding, but there are so many other bubble teas to try here that appeal to all types of tea lovers. The Earl Grey Milk Tea, the Crunchy Tiramisu Milk Tea, or the Snow Velvet Peach Matcha.

The Alley is a Taiwanese-based chain that currently operates in several countries across the world. This is the third location in Calgary, and there are also three in Edmonton, with several others in Quebec, Ontario, and BC.

This new location offers an exciting start to the new year and a chance to Instagram one of their famous eye-catching signature teas.

The Alley – CrossIron Mills

Address: CrossIron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Blvd, Calgary

Address: Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Address: 233 Centre St S W, Calgary

