Chatime bubble tea chain is opening its tenth Calgary location
One of Canada’s favourite bubble tea shops has a new Calgary store brewing.
Chatime Canada will soon open a new location in Calgary’s West 85th shopping plaza.
In a recent Instagram post, Chatime updated their followers that the building of their new store is “coming along” and that they “can’t wait to serve the communities around West 85th.”
This Taiwanese bubble tea brand is one of the largest teahouse franchises in the world, and this will be Calgary’s tenth location.
Chatime has expanded quickly across Canada, with over 20 locations in Ontario and more than 10 in Vancouver.
The drinks at Chatime include their signature milk teas, flavoured milk teas, smoothies, slushies, specialty drinks, jelly drinks, and of course, brown sugar pearl drinks.
Whether you’ve never tried one before or bubble tea is your favourite treat, Chatime is an excellent choice.
There is no set date for the opening of Chatime West 85th, but stay tuned with more updates to come for this new location.
Chatime — West 85th
Address: West 85th Shopping Centre – 85th Street SW, Calgary