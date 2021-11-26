After a long wait, the bubble tea gods have finally answered our prayers, and the popular brand Tiger Sugar officially launches in Calgary today.

This famous bubble tea joint is a crowd favourite that’s taken the world by storm ever since its inception in 2017.

Tiger Sugar first launched in Taiwan that year but has since expanded to over 40 locations worldwide. Their brand new Calgary location is their first in all of Alberta.

Tiger Sugar is the creator of the iconic caramelized brown sugar drink that you’ve probably seen all over Instagram.

It’s a beautiful concoction, with its syrup and tapioca pearls made using a proprietary eight-hour method.

It’s safe to say that this drink is equally as tasty as it is pleasing to the eye. And thankfully, it’s just one of the drinks you can find on Tiger Sugar’s extensive and flavourful menu.

To sweeten the deal, all drinks are buy two, get one free on Black Friday. And with that said, you know exactly what to do.

Head on down to Tiger Sugar for their grand opening today, and as soon as you see those tiger stripes, you’ll know you’re in good hands.

Tiger Sugar Grand Opening

When: November 26, 2021, from 3 to 11 pm and November 27, 2021, from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 210 Riverfront Avenue SW, Calgary